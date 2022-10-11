Amitabh Bachchan, Unstoppable At 80: What's Next For Him

A still from Goodbye trailer. (courtesy: BalajiMotionPictures)

Amitabh Bachchan at 80, as Ramesh Sippy said, is “just getting better”. The Sholay director added that Big B “can do anything and everything perfectly. Has there been anybody bigger or better?” Well, we think not. His screen presence, even today, makes our hearts skip a beat. That look is to die for. With each film, the megastar proves that he is not done yet. It is just amazing to see how Amitabh Bachchan recreates the magic on screen, both big and small, even after all these years. On his special day, let's take a look at his recent as well as upcoming projects.



Uunchai

Gear up to celebrate friendship, adventure and life with Amitabh Bachchan and his friends, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, on November 11 [in theatres, of course]. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai also stars Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles.



The Intern

This one is for all the Piku fans out there. Oh yes, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will once again share the screen space. As Deepika had said, “What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again.” It is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit The Intern, featuring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Project K

Amitabh Bachchan will star in South director Nag Ashwin's sci-fi drama. The film also features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in crucial roles. Prabhas, in his note dedicated to Big B, had said, "On this Guru Purnima, it is an honour for me to clap for the Guru of Indian cinema! It now begins."

Goodbye

This film is Amitabh Bachchan's latest release. Goodbye hit the theatres on October 7. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The intense family drama is directed by Vikas Bahl.

Brahmastra

As director Ayan Mukerji said, “To have Amitabh Bachchan work in my film is a big deal. He is the father of Indian cinema. He is the most respected person in the film industry." The first instalment of Ayan's sci-fi trilogy was released on September 9. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Are you excited about his upcoming films?