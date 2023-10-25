Love, Actually: 5 Best Pics Of Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri On Their Anniversary

SRK with Gauri Khan. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

First, let us all wish Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan a happy anniversary. The couple are celebrating 32 years of togetherness. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri got married in 1991, just a year before SRK made his Bollywood debut with Deewana. It won't be wrong to say that the couple have been each other's biggest cheerleaders. Every time SRK and Gauri step out together, they set major goals. They are parents to 26-year-old Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, 23, and AbRam, who is 10 now. While Suhana is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Aryan, last year, announced that he will debut as a writer with SRK and Gauri's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. On the occasion of their marriage anniversary, let's take a look at SRK and Gauri's best picture which has a special place in our hearts.

1. Red carpet ready

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are textbook perfect. In the pics, shared by Gauri, the couple, twinning in an all-black outfits, look red-carpet-ready.

2.Old is gold

Gauri Khan believes in the saying “old is gold”, and her social media timeline is proof. The interior designer dropped this major throwback picture of herself with her superstar husband. In the photo, the power couple are seen sitting next to each other. Along with the picture, She wrote, “Collect moments and good times...”

3 Couple goals

Wishing her Instagram family a happy New Year, Gauri Khan treated us to this stunning picture of herself with the Badshah of Bollywood. In the still, the two looked their casual best.

4. Throwback Gold

The major throwback moment featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan screams love from a mile and a half away. The two are seen resting on a hammock. The priceless memory was shared by their daughter Suhana Khan.

5. A throwback for fans

Gauri Khan's Instagram timeline is loaded with blast-from-the-past moments. Don't believe us? Take a look at this picture shared by Gauri. It was clicked after one of the IPL auctions. She wrote, “We win Kolkata Knight Riders. Throwback pic Ipl auction 2000 something.” FYI: Shah Rukh Khan co-owns the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Currently, SRK is basking in the success of Jawan. Next, he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.