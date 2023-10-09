Saira Banu's Special Post For Gauri Khan: 'Seen You Transition From Bubbly Young Wife To...'

Image shared on X. (Courtesy: FanViveck)

Gauri Khan, who celebrated her 53rd birthday on October 8, received a sweet wish from film veteran Saira Banu. The Padosan star, who has, in an earlier post, written elaborately about her association with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, had equally good things to say about his wife Gauri. Wishing Gauri Khan on the happy occasion, Saira Banu wrote, "Many happy returns of the day Gauri Khan! We both share the remarkable experience of being a superstar's spouse. I have closely seen you transitioning from a bubbly, effervescent young wife to an elegant, hardworking, and a trendsetting woman. The way you handle this precious feeling truly resonates with me. It brings back memories of my time with Dilip Sahib."

Sharing how Gauri and Shah Rukh were always there for her and Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu added, "Shah Rukh Khan and you have always stood by Dilip Sahib and me in good and bad times. Sending you an abundance of love and blessings on this special day."

See what Saira Banu posted for Gauri Khan:

In an earlier post, Saira Banu had noted that if she had a son, he would be like Shah Rukh. Talking about her first impression of Shah Rukh, Saira had written on Instagram, "The first time I saw Shahrukh was when many stars had met for a function...I immediately remarked that he seemed shy and reticent to come forward....and I noticed that he looked so much like my Shahenshah Dilip Sahib....I said if my son had been there he would have been just like him."

Take a look at the full post here:

A few days back, Gauri Khan set the Internet on fire by sharing another grand family portrait, presumably shot for her coffee table book My Life In Design. The new frame features Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Gauri Khan wrote in the caption, "@penguinindia ...Design is like a puzzle - all the pieces have to come together to make a complete image #family #happiness #memories #familyfirst."

Gauri's family picture received big love from her friends. Farah Khan Ali wrote, "God bless you all." Sangeeta Bijlani dropped a few heart emojis. Maheep Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar dropped love emojis too. Sussanne Khan wrote, "Such a beautiful frame."

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan is basking in the success of Jawan. Her production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, recently produced the Shah Rukh Khan-headlined film. Jawan has become the first Hindi film to cross the ₹ 1100-crore mark at the box office (worldwide).