Hanu-Man Box Office Collection Day 9: Progress Report On Teja Sajja's Film

Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man is having a good run at the box office. Having successfully completed its first week in theatres, the film, headlined by Teja Sajja, continues to perform strongly on the ninth day. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 14.25 crore for all languages. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collection update on X for the film's eighth day collection. He wrote, “Hanu-Man gains momentum as it enters Week 2… In fact, business on Day 8 [second Friday] is higher than Day 7.” Providing details about the numbers, Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 2] Friday: ₹2.05 crore. Total: ₹24.97 crore. #India biz. Note: Hindi version. Box office Telugu version in North India [Week 2]: Friday: ₹9 lakh. Total: ₹1.86 crore.”

Recently actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her thoughts after watching the film. The actress, in an elaborate post wrote, "The best kind of movies are those that make us feel like a kid again. The exciting visuals, cinematic highs, humour and magic all tied together with some amazing music, visuals and performances. This is the wizardry that Hanuman has unleashed on the big screen . Thank you for this @prasanthvarmaofficial Can't wait to see the next chapters of your universe unfold." On Teja Sajja's performance, Samantha wrote, "Teja sajja, boy did u surprise me … your comic timing, your innocence and amazing all-round performance as Hanumanthu was the heart of the film . The music and the vfx tied this amazing package so beautifully that it left me wanting more. Congratulations to the stellar cast @varusarathkumar”

While reviewing Hanu-Man, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee said, “Hanu-Man is a blend of the mythic and the mundane, the bombastic and the blithe. The film constantly flits from the epic to the everyday as it presents the coming-of-age story of an ordinary village boy who one fine day acquires Hanuman-like strength. The first hour or so of the 158-minute movie is devoted to setting the stage for the grand transition - the man's extraordinary leap into the league of superheroes as the world knows them. It is only after 40 minutes of meandering through his light-hearted shenanigans and comic misadventures that Hanu-Man reaches the point from where the essential classic confrontation between good and evil can begin.”

Hanu-Man is the first instalment of Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe. In addition to Teja Sajja, the film stars Amritha Aiyer, Veralaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Deepak Shetty.