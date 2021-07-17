Half-Way Through Her Fitness Challenge, Alia Bhatt Looks Like This; Gets Cheered On By Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora

Alia Bhatt shared this photo (courtesy sohfitofficial )

Hello there, Alia Bhatt! While the weekend means lazy mornings for some of us, Saturday is synonymous with a work out session for Alia Bhatt. The 28-year-old actress' weekend routine started with a work out, a glimpse of which she shared on her Instagram. Alia Bhatt is currently pursuing a 40-day fitness challenge and Saturday, Day 20, coincided with the half-way mark. Alia celebrated her 20-day completion of the challenge as she shared a snippet of her progress on Instagram. It arrived in the form of a mirror selfie - dressed in blue athleisure, Alia can be seen posing after wrapping up her Saturday work out routine.

In the comments section, Alia Bhatt was cheered on by fellow fitness enthusiasts Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif, among others - they reacted with the fire emoji. Meanwhile, Alia's trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi gave a shout out to her with this comment: "I've already told you how proud of you I am. What you've done - in terms of discipline and hard work the last 3 weeks - is top. I guess it shows. Still work to do though - so back at it."

Meanwhile, here's just a glimpse of how seriously Alia Bhatt takes her work out sessions.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra. Her line-up of films also includes SS Rajamouli's much talked about RRR, in which she works with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. RRR marks Alia Bhatt's south cinema debut. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi casts Alia Bhatt as a mafia queen. Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the filming schedule of her first production, a movie called Darlings.