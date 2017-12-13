Guess Who Warned Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Against A 'Tamasha' And Suggested Italy?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli managed what most celebrities bent on matrimony don't - they controlled how much access to their wedding the public had and what photos they got to see. They did this by marrying in an Italian countryside resort with high security and minus any famous invitees. There were no gate-crashers, no incessant popping of flashbulbs, no mass of reporters lying in wait, no unwanted attention - just friends, family and festivities. When Anushka and Virat did announce their big fat unfilmy wedding (after the fact and on both their Twitter accounts), several were struck by the resemblance to another celeb couple who secretly married in Italy and then told the world they had.
No prizes for guessing - the couple were actress Rani Mukerji and Yash Raj Films' boss Aditya Chopra who, reports suggest, urged Anushka to pick Italy as her wedding destination as well. "It was his idea that Anushka and Virat have their wedding in Italy," The Asian Age quoted a source close to Yash Raj Films as saying.
Rani and Aditya married in April 2014 in a ceremony so hush-hush that even the presence of high-profile guest Karan Johar escaped media notice. On April 22 , Rani sprung the wedding announcement via statement which said: "It was a beautiful wedding in the Italian countryside with just a few of our close family and friends with us." The famously reclusive Aditya Chopra is plainly a pro and passed on his particular knowledge to Anushka, who is a YRF talent. The Asian Age quotes their source as saying: "He warned them that a desi wedding would turn into a tamasha with paparazzi and gate crashers."
Advice well taken, Anushka- and Virat. Aditya Chopra was Anushka Sharma's first director in Bollywood - she made her debut with 2008's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also starred in several subsequent YRF productions like Band Baaja Baaraat and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Yash Raj Films also handled the press release that went out after Anushka and Virat tweeted their wedding pictures.
Joseph Radhik, the designated photographer of the Virat-Anushka wedding in Italy, revealed that Anushka did not want her wedding moments to be "filmy." Filmy they were not but absolutely fairy-tale, we must say. The V wedding took place on November 11 and was preceded by mehendi and haldi ceremonies and an engagement party. All the rituals took place within the premises of a heritage resort in Tuscany, where security was massively amplified for the wedding of the year. The corridor around the resort was turned into a high security zone and only those with wedding invites could enter the venue.
On December 8, Anushka and her family flew out of Mumbai to destination Italy while Virat is believed to have taken off from New Delhi. Wedding done, the couple have planned two reception parties this month - one in Delhi (December 21) and the other in Mumbai (December 26).
Congratulations once again, you guys.