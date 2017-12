Anushka Sharma's Rep Posted These Sweet Pics Of The Newlyweds

Highlights Anushka, Virat had an Italian wedding on December 11 The duo will host two receptions this month The couple will soon move into a new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai

How thrilling is the idea of waking up to an Italian sunrise or watching the sun set behind lush mountains? Ask the newly married couple - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli - who had a splendid wedding in the Italian countryside of Tuscany. Photos of Virushka enjoying a quiet moment together from what appears to be either a sunset or a sunrise have been shared by the actress' manager Ritika Nagpal on Twitter. The view from where Anushka and Virat stand is spectacular. In all probability, the two were photographed somewhere within the premises of the heritage wedding venue. In another new click shared on Twitter, the bride can be seen having some fun with her wedding crew at the resort.Here's how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's day looked like after the wedding.We can't get over Anushka and Virat's changed relationship status and the wedding memories so soon because the power couple successfully managed to keep it a hush-hush affair till almost theday. And courtesy for keeping the secret safe goes to the entire dream team of the Virushka wedding - photographer Joseph Radhik and his wife Devika Narain who's also the wedding designer, make-up artist Puneet B Saini, hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou, celebrity fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai and the team of wedding planners from Shaadi Squad. All of them, however, shared interesting moments from the wedding of the year after Anushka and Virat made the big announcement.Anushka may have said she did not want a "filmy" wedding but theclicks are so dreamy that you'd want to look at them all day.and an engagement ceremony were part of the wedding package in Italy and here are some stunning glimpses.Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married on December 11 and have two reception parties scheduled for this month - the one in Delhi is on December 21 and December 26 is the date for the one in Mumbai. The couple will fly off to South Africa after the wedding festivities are wrapped. Virat will stay on to play a series while Anushka will return to Mumbai for her pending work commitments. After they return from Italy, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will soon move into a plush sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. Anushka is expected to resume work on the yet-untitled Anand L Rai movie, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She also hasandin the pipeline.