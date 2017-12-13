Anushka Sharma's Rep Posted These Sweet Pics Of The Newlyweds

Highlights
- Anushka, Virat had an Italian wedding on December 11
- The duo will host two receptions this month
- The couple will soon move into a new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai
Here's how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's day looked like after the wedding.
December 12, 2017
We can't get over Anushka and Virat's changed relationship status and the wedding memories so soon because the power couple successfully managed to keep it a hush-hush affair till almost the shaadi day. And courtesy for keeping the secret safe goes to the entire dream team of the Virushka wedding - photographer Joseph Radhik and his wife Devika Narain who's also the wedding designer, make-up artist Puneet B Saini, hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou, celebrity fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai and the team of wedding planners from Shaadi Squad. All of them, however, shared interesting moments from the wedding of the year after Anushka and Virat made the big announcement.
Anushka may have said she did not want a "filmy" wedding but the shaadi clicks are so dreamy that you'd want to look at them all day. Mehendi, haldi and an engagement ceremony were part of the wedding package in Italy and here are some stunning glimpses.
A learning. That's what this entire week has been. Next and finally, we've been truly blessed to be a part of this magical celebration of love in Tuscany over this weekend. At this moment, everyone who made the wedding look so beautiful and timeless should be proud of themselves and also grinning from ear to ear seeing how happy the bride and groom were at the event. Our images wouldn't look the way they do if it weren't for the design genius of @sabyasachiofficial, the creativity of a @naraindevika, the makeup and hair by @puneetbsaini & @georgiougabriel, the styling of @alliaalrufai, the hard work and inputs of Ritika and Manav, being coordinated with @theweddingfilmer and finally the planning of @shaadisquad. PS: Uhh, I shot this with a Sony A9 and reflected the ceiling with my cellphone. Fun fact: the structure you see here is a temporary heated glass house.
Some days, the whole world conspires to make things right. Thank you @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma ,it has been an absolute honour and privilege to be a part of your journey. Thank you @shaadisquad @storiesbyjosephradhik @a theweddingfilmer @rasmeen @sanyamehdiratta for being the best co-conspirators. #virushka
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married on December 11 and have two reception parties scheduled for this month - the one in Delhi is on December 21 and December 26 is the date for the one in Mumbai. The couple will fly off to South Africa after the wedding festivities are wrapped. Virat will stay on to play a series while Anushka will return to Mumbai for her pending work commitments. After they return from Italy, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will soon move into a plush sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. Anushka is expected to resume work on the yet-untitled Anand L Rai movie, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She also has Pari and Sui Dhaaga in the pipeline.