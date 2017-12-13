Anushka Sharma's Rep Posted These Sweet Pics Of The Newlyweds

A learning. That's what this entire week has been. A simple comment by me on an Instagram photo got the media blowing things out of proportion as a "tiff" between me and Sabyasachi. Firstly, a big shoutout to @sabyasachiofficial for providing us (@storiesbyjosephradhik) image credits beautifully on every image and doing so in such short time! Thank you! Next and finally, we've been truly blessed to be a part of this magical celebration of love in Tuscany over this weekend. At this moment, everyone who made the wedding look so beautiful and timeless should be proud of themselves and also grinning from ear to ear seeing how happy the bride and groom were at the event. Our images wouldn't look the way they do if it weren't for the design genius of @sabyasachiofficial, the creativity of a @naraindevika, the makeup and hair by @puneetbsaini & @georgiougabriel, the styling of @alliaalrufai, the hard work and inputs of Ritika and Manav, being coordinated with @theweddingfilmer and finally the planning of @shaadisquad. So here's to being a little part of the wedding of the decade. Thank you Virat and Anushka, here's to you! #countyourblessings #virushka PS: Uhh, I shot this with a Sony A9 and reflected the ceiling with my cellphone. Fun fact: the structure you see here is a temporary heated glass house. How cool is that!

A post shared by Joseph Radhik (@josephradhik) on Dec 12, 2017 at 8:32am PST