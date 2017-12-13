Anushka Sharma's Brief For Wedding Pics: Nothing Filmy, Please

The royal portrait. Made this image of these two while standing in a narrow hallway. Lit them with an Icelight held by @noeldavidraj. While my favorite from this series is a different image, @anushkasharma seems to really like this particular version. So here it is. It's so strange to make a portrait of someone who's been photographed so many times! When I first met these two, Anushka said "All I want is my wedding moments to be captured and I don't want anything filmy!". This was music to my ears but I also really wanted to make a couple of timeless posed portraits and we negotiated a window of 3-5mins per event to make a portrait. This was one of them! #portraitsbyjr #rsa_portraits #sonyalpha #portraitproject #portraitinspiration #portraitpage #moodygrams #fatalframes #discoverportrait #agameoftones #artofvisuals #humanedge #virushka #viratanushka #weddedwonderland #wedphotoinspiration #instalove #instawedding #love #bride #indianbride #bigfatindianwedding

