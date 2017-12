Anushka Sharma's Brief For Wedding Pics: Nothing Filmy, Please

Highlights "All I want is my wedding moments to be captured," said Anushka Anushka got married in a heritage resort in Tuscany Anushka and Virat will host two receptions in India this month

For fans, Anushka Sharma's Italian wedding was a scene straight out of a Bollywood film but her brief for photographer Joseph Radhik was "anything but filmy." The photographer shared a picture of Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli from their engagement day and revealed that while describing how she wanted the wedding to be covered, Anushka had said: "All I want is my wedding moments to be captured and I don't want anything filmy." Of his experience at the Virushka wedding, Mr Radhik said: "I really wanted to make a couple of timeless posed portraits and we negotiated a window of 3-5mins per event to make a portrait. This was one of them."Anushka Sharma's fairytale wedding was totally filmy (sorry, Anushka but it was pretty filmy and we loved every bit of it). The bride, dressed in gorgeous Sabyasachi ensemble, walked on the cobbled floor of a Tuscan heritage villa as(from her film) played in the backdrop. The garland exchange and wedding vows to- everything looked phenomenal.Anushka and Virat met in 2013 while shooting for an advertisement and soon started dating. The couple fell apart briefly but rekindled their romance and are now married. Virat and Anushka will soon return to India for their two wedding receptions (in Delhi and Mumbai) and then they will travel to South Africa, where Virat will prepare for an upcoming series.Anushka will ring in New Year with her husband and then return to Mumbai, where she will resume the shooting of Aanand L Rai's film and Yash Raj Film's. Anushka will also take up her promotional duties for, which is releasing on February 9.