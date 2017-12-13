Anushka Sharma's Brief For Wedding Pics: Nothing Filmy, Please

Highlights
The royal portrait. Made this image of these two while standing in a narrow hallway. Lit them with an Icelight held by @noeldavidraj. While my favorite from this series is a different image, @anushkasharma seems to really like this particular version. So here it is. It's so strange to make a portrait of someone who's been photographed so many times! When I first met these two, Anushka said "All I want is my wedding moments to be captured and I don't want anything filmy!". This was music to my ears but I also really wanted to make a couple of timeless posed portraits and we negotiated a window of 3-5mins per event to make a portrait. This was one of them! #portraitsbyjr #rsa_portraits #sonyalpha #portraitproject #portraitinspiration #portraitpage #moodygrams #fatalframes #discoverportrait #agameoftones #artofvisuals #humanedge #virushka #viratanushka #weddedwonderland #wedphotoinspiration #instalove #instawedding #love #bride #indianbride #bigfatindianwedding
Anushka Sharma's fairytale wedding was totally filmy (sorry, Anushka but it was pretty filmy and we loved every bit of it). The bride, dressed in gorgeous Sabyasachi ensemble, walked on the cobbled floor of a Tuscan heritage villa as Din Shagna Da (from her film Phillauri) played in the backdrop. The garland exchange and wedding vows to vidaai - everything looked phenomenal.
Anushka and Virat met in 2013 while shooting for an advertisement and soon started dating. The couple fell apart briefly but rekindled their romance and are now married. Virat and Anushka will soon return to India for their two wedding receptions (in Delhi and Mumbai) and then they will travel to South Africa, where Virat will prepare for an upcoming series.
Anushka will ring in New Year with her husband and then return to Mumbai, where she will resume the shooting of Aanand L Rai's film and Yash Raj Film's Sui Dhaaga. Anushka will also take up her promotional duties for Pari, which is releasing on February 9.