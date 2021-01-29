Guess The Vacation Spot Masaba Gupta Was Dreaming Of Last Night

Masaba Gupta shared this photo (courtesy masabagupta )

Designer Masaba Gupta may be in Maximum City but she's dreaming of her favourite vacation destination - the Maldives. A chilly morning in Mumbai reminded Masaba Gupta of her sun-bathing days in Maldives, where she holidayed with her boyfriend Satyadeep Misra at the end of last year. In a Maldives state of mind, Masaba flipped through her holiday album and shared a throwback from not so long ago. "Woke up dreaming of the sea, salt and sun on this chilly Mumbai morning," she wrote. In the photo, Masaba sports a yellow bikini and a pair of chunky earrings, which Masaba thought was a bit too fashionable for an early morning swim. "Of course I put on matching gold earrings for my early morning swim in the Maldives," she wrote.

In November last year, Masaba filled up her Instagram with fabulous photos from of her Maldives getaway. "A whole new world," she captioned one of them. Masaba stayed at a luxury resort in Maldives - Heritance Aarah - situated on a secluded island.

Masaba Gupta, daughter of actress Neena Gupta, is the owner of the fashion label House Of Masaba, which is a favourite of several celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others. Masaba is dating actor Satyadeep Misra, with whom she featured in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba. Masaba's mom Neena Gupta too featured on Netflix series Masaba Masaba. The scripted show is also a reflection of Masaba's real life events and experiences.