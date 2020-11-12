Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra Answer The Maldives Call. See Pics

Masaba Gupta shared this photo (courtesy masabagupta )

A lot of celebs have been checking in and checking out of Maldives for the perfect vacation dose and joining the list are designer Masaba Gupta and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra. As is ritual, Masaba Gupta checked into Instagram with a series of envy-inducing stories and a spectacular photo of herself. Masaba's postcard like photo perfectly sums up the holiday mood - white sands, blue skies, a spectacular view of the sea and Masaba chilling in a neon green swimsuit. Wow. "A whole new world," Masaba captioned her photo. Masaba is staying at a luxury resort in Maldives - Heritance Aarah - situated on a secluded island.

After landing in the island, Masaba described her feelings in these words: "Infinity & beyond.... Love this place already and it's only been a minute."

We say Masaba is holidaying with Satyadeep Misra because here's what he shared on his Instagram story. Looks like his new few days will be busy with underwater sports. Masaba too joined him in a session of snorkeling and touched back on surface with this profound realization: "What I saw down there in an hour is a lifetime of inspiration and that is why I keep coming back."

During the lockdown, Masaba Gupta spent months in Goa with Satyadeep Misra. They also featured together in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which also stars Masaba's mom Neena Gupta and marked Masaba's debut in acting. Masaba Gupta is best known as the owner of the fashion label House Of Masaba.