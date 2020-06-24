Guess The Mother And Son 'Blurring Out The Noise' In This Throwback

"Let's focus on ourselves," she wrote (courtesy Instagram)

Malaika Arora, in a retrospective kind of a mood, shared some Wednesday wisdom on Instagram, along with a post featuring her son Arhaan. Malaika's son often finds a spot on the actress' Instagram and today was one such day. In the photo, Malaika and Arhaan feature in a dreamy mother-son moment - they can be seen staring into the distance through a glass wall - which perfectly complemented Malaika's thought for the day. "Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let's focus on ourselves, our health and our loved ones and blur out the noise," Malaika captioned her post. If we break down the hashtags added to her post, Malaika described the photo as "Me and mine", which is basically a "throwback" to "simpler times."

Malaika also tagged Arhaan's official Instagram handle, which has throwback memories such as these, featuring his parents Malaika and Arbaaz Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz got married in 1998 and divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Arhaan Khan is their only son.

Meanwhile, Malaika's Instagram is studded with more glimpses of Arhaan, now 17. He featured in another one of Malaika's throwback to "normal" times recently: "Throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today (food, travel, hugs, kisses, work, friends, family)," she wrote in a post shared during the coronavirus lockdown.

Malaika Arora is best known for starring in special dance numbers such as Munni Badnaam Hui, Chhaiyya Chhaiyaa and Anarkali Disco Chali. She has judged reality TV shows such as India's Got Talent and India's Next Top Model. Malaika also runs a yoga studio named Diva Yoga by Malaika Arora in Bandra.