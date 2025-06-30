Malaika Arora Is "Strong, Steady And Fierce" As She Performs Warrior Yoga Routine

Malaika Arora refuses to be bogged down by the Monday blues. The actress is a strict fitness enthusiast who ensures to lead a healthy life. Her social media entries often serve as a reminder to work out regularly. The 51-year-old recently shared a video on Instagram where she was seen channeling her “inner warrior” by executing a range of yoga asanas.

Malaika Arora showcased her brilliant balance and flexibility. She began her session by performing two sets of Veerabhadrasana (Warrior Pose), followed by a flawless Viparita Virabhadrasana (Reverse Warrior Pose). Next, she switched positions and did an impressive Utthita Parsvakonasana (Extended Side Angle Pose) and Baddha Utthita Parsvakonasana (Bound Extended Side Angle). After that, the actress displayed her expertise in carrying out two sets of Parivrtta Parsvakonasana (Revolved Side Angle Pose) and a second set of Parivrtta Virabhadrasana (Revolved Warrior Pose). She concluded her routine with Chaturanga Dandasana (Four-Limbed Staff Pose) and Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose).

Her side note read, “Channeling my inner warrior—strong, steady, and fierce on the mat.”

Benefits Of Malaika Arora's Yoga Asanas

Malaika Arora's latest post was a guide on how to execute the different variants of the Warrior Yoga Pose sequence. Here are the benefits of the exercise.

1. Strengthens The Core

Warrior poses demand strong lower body engagement as it targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes, leading to muscular endurance and stability. It activates the core muscles and stabilises the hip region, maintaining body alignment.

2. Promotes Balance And Coordination

Incorporating this yoga asana into your fitness routine will promote better balance and coordination. Since a part of the exercise involves standing on one leg, it develops coordination and neuromuscular control.

3. Improves Mental Focus

The physical activity needs your complete concentration and, as a result, enhances your focus. When you concentrate on maintaining equilibrium, it trains your mind to prevent distractions, offering a meditative effect.

4. Opens Hip And Chest Muscles

This exercise relaxes your inner thighs and hip flexors, especially if you sit for long hours. It also prevents slouching, enhances posture and improves lung capacity by engaging your chest and arm muscles.

5. Boosts Energy And Stamina

Warrior poses improve blood circulation, promote rhythmic breathing and energise your body. Over time, it builds stamina that can help you beat mid-day slumps.

While these yoga poses can be a good addition to any workout routine, you should check with your healthcare provider and fitness trainer to avoid any problems.