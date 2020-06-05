Malaika Arora Shares Throwback Pic Of 'Bandana Brothers' Arhaan And Nirvaan And It's Winning The Internet

Malaika Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora's latest post for her son Arhaan and nephew Nirvaan will leave you in splits, courtesy her caption on the post. Making the best use of Flashback Friday, Malaika shared a throwback photo of the Khan brothers on her Instagram and grabbed the attention of her fans with her ROFL caption, in which she teased the duo for their epic fashion sense. In the old photo, Arhaan and Nirvaan can be seen sporting casual outfits and not to miss, stylish bandanas. "What were you boys thinking? Were you going for badass?" Malaika hilariously wrote in her caption and added the hashtags #bandanabrothers #fashionforwards #loveyouboth.

However, Arhaan wasn't that happy with his mom sharing his old picture. Reacting to Malaika's post, he commented: "Why?" Nirvaan's mother Seema Khan also dropped a hilarious comment, in which she wrote: "They need an award" with several laughing emoticons.

Screenshot of Seema and Arhaan's comments on Malaika's post.

Arhaan is the son of Malaika Arora with her estranged husband, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The duo got married in 1998 and welcomed Arhaan in November, 2002. They later divorced in 2017. Nirvaan is the son of Arbaaz's brother Sohail Khan and Seema.

Earlier in the day, Malaika took us back in time by sharing a priceless picture of herself and her sister Amrita Arora. She captioned her post like this: "This day that year ... #15yearsago #fridayflashback, Amrita (PS same smile, same pose)."

Malaika Arora is best-known for her performance in movies such as Kaante and EMI and her dance performance in Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan's film Dil Se, Munni Badnaam Hui from Salman Khan's Dabangg and many more. She has featured as a judge in various television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.