'Greatest Blessing Of My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Aww-dorable Anniversary Post For Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's anniversary wishes (Courtesy: riteishd)

Highlights Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have completed 10 years of marriage

They got married on February 3, 2012, in Mumbai

Riteish and Genelia have wished each other on the special day

Today, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. To wish his wife Genelia, Riteish shared lovely monochrome photos, in which, they are posing on a beach. Sharing the photos, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life. Sharing laughter, tears, joy, struggles, fears, happiness, we have walked these miles holding each other's hands, a step at a time. With you by my side I feel I could do anything. Thank you for being you. Happy 10th Anniversary Baiko. I love you @geneliad." Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza got married on February 3, 2012, in Mumbai.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh's anniversary wish for Genelia:

To wish Riteish, Genelia shared a montage of happy memories shared with her husband on the sets of a film. The video ends with "Ved" written in Hindi. Genelia is returning to acting with Marathi film Ved, which will be directed by Riteish.

Sharing the video, Genelia wrote, "Dearest @riteishd, 10years is definitely a milestone and knowing me, today would be just the 2 of us leaving town, celebrating, dancing, dining and endless hugs. But with tight schedules and work taking the better of us, I realise, what is the true meaning of celebrating- You directing for the first time and I get to be part of it, me acting after 10 years and you are part of it and together we put our sweat and blood and life into something we chose together and if this isn't a celebration then what else is? We've been partners in love, partnering parents, business partners and Thank God for #Vedd where we get to be partners who help each other, build dreams and try and fulfill it together. I will celebrate you everyday and ya the endless hugs will still stay on - you definitely can't escape that part Happy Anniversary."

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza met during the making of their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam and have been together for close to two decades. They have two sons - Rahyl and Riaan.