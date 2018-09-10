Govinda Says He 'Never Failed As An Actor' Despite Back-To-Back Flops

Govinda at a studio in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

For Govinda, the box office was not kind in the last few years considering the fate of Kill Dil, Happy Ending and Aa Gaya Hero. However, the 54-year-old actor says he 'never felt he has failed as an actor,' reports news agency IANS. Speaking at the launch of his upcoming film FryDay, Govinda said: "The actor is not a flop actor till the time he thinks he is finished. I have never been scared or felt I have failed. I don't turn back and whatever be the phase and time, I am still working and I will continue to do so," reported IANS. Govinda ruled the ticket window in the Nineties but he hasn't been able to recreate the same box office magic for a long time.

"I never thought I would become so famous and people would shower their love and blessings. I hope this unconditional love continues," Govinda said.

At the launch of FryDay trailer, Govinda was asked he would be willing to open up about his struggles for a biopic on him. He said: "All those artistes who have climbed up on their own, especially in a place where you don't get chance or opportunities soon... this is a space for them. When people are in poverty or are depressed they should try and wisely accept things and rise above. This space (biopic) makes for a good cinema. For me it can happen, but not now as I am working in films," reports IANS.

FryDay is directed by Abhishek Dogra and it also stars actor Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi.

