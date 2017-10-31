Govinda On Working With 'New Generation Actors And Directors'

Govinda's unfortunate tryst with Jagga Jasoos team hasn't disheartened him. The actor has started filming his next project, titled, Fry Day, in which he co-stars with Varun Sharma, who has made films like Dilwale, Fukrey and Dolly Ki Doli. Govinda is extremely happy as he tweeted: "It's a superb feeling working with new generation of director, filmmaker, actors and technicians." He shared a picture, in which he's posed with Varun and Fry Day director Abhishek Dogra, who also made Dolly Ki Doli. A happy Govinda tweeted this on Tuesday:
It's a Superb feeling working with new generation of Director Filmaker Actors & Technicians ! #Fryday@abhishekdograa@varunsharma90pic.twitter.com/AriTOnMz4t— Govinda (@govindaahuja21) October 31, 2017
Varun Sharma also shared the same picture, which he captioned: "And it's a great, great feeling to be sharing screen with Govinda Sir. #Fryday it is. Abhishek Dogra, time to spread some smiles."
And It's a Great Great Feeling to be sharing Screen with @govindaahuja21 Sir!! #Fryday it is!! @abhishekdograa Time to spread some smiles:)) pic.twitter.com/PzeJ7mUO80— Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) October 31, 2017
Govinda return to the silver screen hasn't been smooth. Between the failure of kill Dill and success of Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, things seemed to be going well for the Hero No 1 actor. But 2017's Aa Gaya Hero turned out to be a box office turkey and his role in Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos was later chopped off - although the film tanked at the box office too.
Govinda featured in headlines after alleging that David Dhawan isn't willing to work with Govinda again. For the uninitiated, Govinda and David Dhawan's jodi in the 90s spelled success. They made films like Coolie No 1, Sajan Chale Sasuraal, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan and Raja Babu. Their last film together was 2009's Do Knot Disturb, which flopped.