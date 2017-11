Govinda On Working With 'New Generation Actors And Directors'

Highlights Govinda is filming Fry Day with Varun Sharma Fry Day will be directed by Dolly Ki Doli's Abhishek Dogra It's a great, great feeling to be sharing screen with Govinda: Varun

And It's a Great Great Feeling to be sharing Screen with @govindaahuja21 Sir!! #Fryday it is!! @abhishekdograa Time to spread some smiles:)) pic.twitter.com/PzeJ7mUO80 — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) October 31, 2017

Govinda's unfortunate tryst withteam hasn't disheartened him. The actor has started filming his next project , titled,, in which he co-stars with Varun Sharma, who has made films likeand. Govinda is extremely happy as he tweeted: "It's a superb feeling working with new generation of director, filmmaker, actors and technicians." He shared a picture, in which he's posed with Varun anddirector Abhishek Dogra, who also made. A happy Govinda tweeted this on Tuesday:Varun Sharma also shared the same picture, which he captioned: "And it's a great, great feeling to be sharing screen with Govinda Sir. #Fryday it is. Abhishek Dogra, time to spread some smiles."Govinda return to the silver screen hasn't been smooth. Between the failure ofand success of, things seemed to be going well for theactor. But 2017'sturned out to be a box office turkey and his role in Ranbir Kapoor'swas later chopped off - although the film tanked at the box office too.Govinda featured in headlines after alleging that David Dhawan isn't willing to work with Govinda again . For the uninitiated, Govinda and David Dhawan'sin the 90s spelled success. They made films likeand. Their last film together was 2009's, which flopped.