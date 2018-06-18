Govinda Walked 19-Km To Dance Class As A Kid, Saroj Khan Waived Off His Fee

Actor Govinda, who appeared as a celebrity guest on dance reality show Dance Deewane, revealed he walked 19-kilometre to take dance lessons from Saroj Khan. Govinda says his "love for dance" kept his morale high and the National Award-winning choreographer waived off her fees for the dance lessons. He shared the story on the show: "Dance has always been my first love. It brings a different energy in me. When I was a kid I still remember that I used to walk 19 kilometers a day, as my class was very far from my home. I didn't have enough money back then to travel by a private vehicle, but my love for dance kept me going. Seeing this deep affection Saroj Khan, my Guru, didn't charge me a single penny."
Highlights
- Dance brings a different energy in me: Govinda
- Govinda shared his story on a dance reality show
- He shared the stage with 'Dancing Uncle' on the same show
Recently, pictures from the sets of the show showing a dance-off between Govinda and Internet sensation Sanjeev Shrivastava aka 'Dancing Uncle' went crazy viral. Mr Shrivastava was invited to the show after a video of him dancing to Govinda's Aap Ke Aa Jane Se at his brother-in-law's wedding in Madhya Pradesh sent the Internet into a meltdown. Speaking about opportunity to share the stage with Govinda, Mr Shrivastava said in a statement: "I am a huge fan of Govinda and it has been my dream to be able to dance with Govinda ji on the same stage."
CommentsHere are pictures of Govinda and 'Dancing Uncle' matching steps on Dance Deewane:
Govinda was last seen in Aa Gaya Hero, which tanked without trace at the box office. His upcoming film is FryDay.