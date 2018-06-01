This Man's Govinda-Style Dance Is A Viral Hit. Watch Him, Because TGIF

Among the versions of the videos going viral is one shared by Twitter user Gautam Trivedi on May 31. He jokingly describes it as the "best wedding performance selected by UNESCO" on Twitter. His video has collected over 10,000 'likes' and almost 5,000 retweets - and still very much counting.
The viral video shows the man, dubbed by many as 'uncle' or 'uncle ji', dancing to Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from the film Khudgarz starring Govinda and Neelam. His moves are beyond impressive and his energy is infectious.
Watch him in action below:
Best wedding performance selected by UNESCO pic.twitter.com/XPmLbmRKld- Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) May 30, 2018
Here's another... because one is never enough.
Best wedding performance selected by UNESCO - Part 2 pic.twitter.com/nSlbMDV7Xv- Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) May 31, 2018
A search by social media sleuths suggests the man is Sanjeev Shrivastava, a professor from Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. A YouTube channel by the name Dabbu Sanjeev also hosts the videos that have gone viral.
Here's what people are saying about the stellar dance routine.
"Whistle!! Whistle!! Whistle!!... Even non-dancers will feel like dancing after watching this video," says one YouTube user on the video. "Maza aa gaya Sirji!! Puri duniya ki public ka soya hua dancer jaag gaya aaj," says another.
Wow!!! Ardent Govinda fan!!! Well done https://t.co/Mdo854Wczr- Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) May 31, 2018
This uncle has got the coolest moves. Has made my day. Definitely works!!- Yashpal Salecha (@YashpalSalecha) May 31, 2018
Age is just Num best part is he's enjoying himself- Irf@@n (@itsmeirru) May 31, 2018
Good start of the day. Much needed daily dose of confidence.- Shubhangi Agrawal (@Shubhangi13) May 31, 2018
The dance steps and face expressions are very similar to what Govida used to do.
It requires a hell load of confidence in oneself to be so effortless.
Ohh my goddd... Uncle got serious rhythm- Saurabh Mishra (@SaurabhM16) May 31, 2018
Wow..... Mind blowing performance... Mast video- Manju Bansal (@Manju_Bansal23) May 31, 2018
This guy is super cool.- Gautam Singh Ghai (@gautghai) May 31, 2018
Oh my god. If Govinda saw this, he would weep with joy. Whatay uncle! Best thing you'll see today. https://t.co/yadqtKOLVy- Namelass (@DilliBelle) May 31, 2018
Damn.. couldn't stop smiling all through this performance.. hats off to the gentleman.. what moves! https://t.co/4lvBlsitfS- GheoonTalk (@gheoontalk) May 31, 2018
So what are you waiting for? Put on some music and get dancing. Because, TGIF.
