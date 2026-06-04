Govinda Remembers Mentor Pahlaj Nihalani: 'He Had A Rare Ability To Identify Talent'

Veteran film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani died at 76 this morning at his Mumbai home.

Along with other celebrities, Govinda arrived to pay his last respects to the producer at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. He remembered his mentor, who gave him a big break and helped him tide over financial struggles during his early days.

"The highly respected Pahlaj Nihalani ji was a foundation stone for many of us. Several artists, including me, who rose from difficult and financially challenging circumstances, received his support and encouragement.

"There must be at least a dozen artists in the country whose careers were shaped by his guidance. Pahlaj ji had a rare ability to identify talent and help people rise from the ground to great heights. It was a gift bestowed upon him by God. On behalf of the entire Sindhi community, I offer my respects to him and pray that his soul rests in peace," Govinda told news agency PTI.

Pahlaj Nihalani had been in and out of hospital as he was suffering from a prolonged illness.

Govinda and Nihalani's Films

Govinda made his debut in Pahlaj Nihalani's Ilzaam (1986) alongside Shatrughan Sinha, Anita Raj, Shashi Kapoor, Prem Chopra and Neelam.

Later, he worked in several films under Nihalani's production banner, including Shola Aur Shabnam (1992) and Aankhen (1993), which catapulted Govinda to stardom.

Govinda also worked in Nihalani's last production, Rangeela Raja (2019).

Nihalani, who was a guiding force in shaping Govinda's career, later publicly commented on how things went wrong for the actor. Even though Govinda made a much-talked-about comeback with Salman Khan's Partner, his career didn't take off as expected.

"After Partner, everything went against him. He didn't get any films after that. Many of his big films got shut down, including one with Priyanka Chopra. If someone stabs you in the back, there's not even a single mark left behind. You don't even get to know. So, he has been stabbed in the back many times," Nihalani said during a chat with Pinkvilla.

Farhan Akhtar, Shatrughan Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kapoor and Ramesh Taurani, among others, attended the last rites today. Boney Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Govind Namdev were also pictured at the venue.