Govinda And Wife Sunita Vs Krushna Abhishek And Kashmera: It's War. All Details Here

Several celebs, including family members, had attended Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's twins' birthday bash, hosted earlier this month. But, Govinda's (Krushna's uncle) family was not there. Why? Perhaps, because they weren't invited, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has revealed to The Times Of India. "We have distanced ourselves from them and it won't change ever," she said. Reports of difference between Govinda and Krushna have found one of the top spots on the Internet today evening. Govinda and Sunita have apparently 'broken all ties' with Krushna and Kashmera and there's no chance of reconciliation. It isn't for the first time that they had a fight. TOI reports that they had a fall out some two years ago and Sunita had then acted as a mediator between the two.
Highlights
- We have distanced ourselves from them and it won't change ever: Sunita
- Kashmera had called them 'people who dance for money' in a post
- Krushna and Kashmera celebrated their twins' birthday earlier this month
"Krushna's claim to fame has always been the fact that he is Govinda's bhanja. He has milked that enough. He has lived with us for years and we have always loved him. It's a shame that they talk rubbish about us behind our back," Sunita told TOI.
Of not attending the twins' birthday party, Sunita revealed to TOI, "Govinda and I were in London on that day (June 3), but that wasn't the only reason why we didn't attend the party. We were not invited for it and even if they had, we wouldn't have gone. I have not seen his kids till date because of their parents' misbehaviour. We have broken all ties with Krushna and Kashmera, and I swear I won't initiate a patch-up this time around. I was a fool to do so two years ago. Govinda was right about them. It was my mistake that I thought that we should give them another chance."
CommentsSunita has revealed that six months ago, when Govinda and she went to Krushna's Drama Company, Kashmera called them 'people who dance for money,' in a social media post, which appears to be now deleted. "All was well until Kashmera had the audacity to slyly write rubbish about us on social media, soon after that appearance. She referred to us as 'People who dance for money' in that post. Even if we were paid for that appearance, it was none of her business. Almost every Bollywood celebrity charges for appearances on TV shows. Plus, she is not the one who paid us. I don't know if she has deleted that post now, but most of our relatives and family friends read it back then," she told TOI, adding that Krushna said that Kashmera's post was for his sister Aarti.
"After claiming that we 'dance for money', Krushna and Kashmera had the audacity to dance to Govinda's songs at Bharti Singh's wedding. They pretend like all is well, but that's not the case. There is no chance of a reconciliation. Kashmera's nasty comment and lies have deeply hurt us." Sunita Ahuja concluded.