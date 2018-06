After Twins' Party, Kashmera Shah Asks Why A 'Loving Mom Needs To Apologise For Being Hot'

Kashmera Shah at her sons Ayaan and Ishaang's first birthday. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kashmera and Krushna invited their friends and family to the party They became parents via surrogacy last year Monalisa, Sambhavana Seth and Karan Mehra attended

Kashmera Shah hosted a grand bash to celebrate her twin boys Ayaan and Ishaang's first birthday on Sunday and a day later she instagrammed her "first picture as a mom." It was accompanied with a bold statement: "And who says a caring and loving mom needs to apologise for being hot." - You go girl. "Lovely, caring, bravo," read a comment posted by her fan. Kashmera looked fabulous in a monochrome outfit comprising slit palazzos and a risque top. Recently, social media trolls also advised (unrequired but alas) Kareena Kapoor to dress like a mother and she shrugged it off saying she doesn't know what "motherly dressing" means.Here's Kashmera's post:Kashmera Shah is married to comedian Krushna Abhishek and they became parents via surrogacy in June last year. The couple invited their relatives and industry friends to celebrate their sons' birthday. Krushna's uncle Govinda and his family skipped the bash but Krushna's sister Ragini Khanna (and) attended the bash. Ragini has also featured in films such asand. Here's a photo of Ragini with her nephew:The other party guests included' Monalisa with her husband Vikrant, actor Karan Mehra, his wife Nisha Rawal and their son, actress Mugdha Godse, Sambhavana Seth, Arti Singh, Vikas Kalantri with his wife Priyanka. Here are some photos from the party.Kashmera Shah is best known for her role in films such as(co-starring Shah Rukh Khan),(with Ajay Devgn and Kajol) and, in which she played Salman Khan's onscreen sister. She has participated in several reality shows includingand with her husband in