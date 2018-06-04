After Twins' Party, Kashmera Shah Asks Why A 'Loving Mom Needs To Apologise For Being Hot'

Kashmera Shah instagrammed her "first picture as a mom" after her sons' birthday party

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 04, 2018 17:38 IST
Kashmera Shah at her sons Ayaan and Ishaang's first birthday. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kashmera and Krushna invited their friends and family to the party
  2. They became parents via surrogacy last year
  3. Monalisa, Sambhavana Seth and Karan Mehra attended
Kashmera Shah hosted a grand bash to celebrate her twin boys Ayaan and Ishaang's first birthday on Sunday and a day later she instagrammed her "first picture as a mom." It was accompanied with a bold statement: "And who says a caring and loving mom needs to apologise for being hot." - You go girl. "Lovely, caring, bravo," read a comment posted by her fan. Kashmera looked fabulous in a monochrome outfit comprising slit palazzos and a risque top. Recently, social media trolls also advised (unrequired but alas) Kareena Kapoor to dress like a mother and she shrugged it off saying she doesn't know what "motherly dressing" means.

Here's Kashmera's post:
 


Kashmera Shah is married to comedian Krushna Abhishek and they became parents via surrogacy in June last year. The couple invited their relatives and industry friends to celebrate their sons' birthday. Krushna's uncle Govinda and his family skipped the bash but Krushna's sister Ragini Khanna (Sasural Genda Phool and Bhaskar Bharti) attended the bash. Ragini has also featured in films such as Gurgaon and Teen Thay Bhai. Here's a photo of Ragini with her nephew:
 
ragini khanna ndtv

The other party guests included Bigg Boss' Monalisa with her husband Vikrant, actor Karan Mehra, his wife Nisha Rawal and their son, actress Mugdha Godse, Sambhavana Seth, Arti Singh, Vikas Kalantri with his wife Priyanka.

Comments
Here are some photos from the party.
 
kashmera krushna ndtv

kashmera krushna ndtv

Kashmera Shah is best known for her role in films such as Yes Boss (co-starring Shah Rukh Khan), Pyar To Hona Hi Tha (with Ajay Devgn and Kajol) and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, in which she played Salman Khan's onscreen sister. She has participated in several reality shows including Bigg Boss and with her husband in .

After featuring in several comedy shows, Krushna Abhishek currently stars in The Drama Company.

