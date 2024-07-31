Kashmera Shah Suffered Injuries On Laughter Chefs' Sets: "Hurt My Rib And Twisted My Ankle"

Kashmera Shah is currently busy shooting for the reality television show Laughter Chefs along with her actor-comedian husband, Krushna Abhishek. The actress recently suffered injuries after a fall on set in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Kashmera shared several photos on her Instagram handle and gave a closer glimpse of her injuries. One of the pictures feature her injured ankle. She also revealed that she had hurt her ribs and twisted her ankle. In her post, Kashmera wrote, "I mentioned today that I feel there's bad nazar everywhere and pray for my safety. I just had an accident on the set with a major fall. Hurt my rib and twisted my ankle, but the show must go on."

Krushna was quick to drop a comment and wrote, "You didn't let the shoot stop. Lovely, proud of you." Take a look at the post below.

Kashmera also shared another post and wrote, "They say when you are clearing up your life you make room for special things, and all the negative things and elements leave your life. I felt that yesterday. It was such a freak accident on the show that has given me so much. Thank you everyone for your prayers and love. Remember the true winner is the one who knows how to get up after falling. I am proud to say that I was the fallen one and I am now slowly rising."

ICYDK: Laughter Chefs has become a popular TV show. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and stars Kashmera, Krushna, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Reem Sameer and Jannat Zubair among others who cook in pairs to impress celebrity chef Harpal Singh, the show's judge.

Each week, the show welcomes popular celebrities as special guests. This week, Shraddha Kapoor will promote her film Stree 2 on the show. Reports also suggest that spiritual guru Anirudh Acharya will make a guest appearance.