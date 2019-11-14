Good Newwz Is ROFL Posters Of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh

A brand new poster of Good Newwz (Courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights "'Squeezing' in some Good Newwz for you," wrote Akshay "The biggest goof-up of the year is coming," Akshay added Akshay co-stars with Diljit, Kareena and Kiara in the movie

Here's some Good Newwz. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani feature on a hilarious new poster of their upcoming film Good Newwz, which have been shared with even more ROFL captions, courtesy Akshay Kumar. In the poster featuring all the stars, Akshay and Diljit can literally be seen sandwiched between Kareena and Kiara's baby bumps. "The goof-ups are bound to multiply... and that's how you get Good Newwz," Akshay captioned his post. For another one, he wrote: "'Squeezing' in some Good Newwz for you this Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming." Looks like Diljit and Akshay are on the same boat here as Akshay wrote this for Diljit's character introduction poster: "There's always someone who ends up with the same Christmas present as you!"

Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions produces the movie, introduced the cast of Good Newwz like this: "Unwrap the best Good Newwz this Christmas! These four are ready for a bumpy ride. Check out the brand new posters of Good Newwz here:

Good Newwz is expected to be a funny story spun around the idea of surrogacy, in which Akshay and Kareena feature as a couple who are trying to have their first baby while Kiara and Diljit have been cast as a younger couple.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will mark Kareena and Akshay's comeback on screen. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Aitraaz and Kambakkht Ishq. Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27.

