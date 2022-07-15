Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor's Post Gets A Whole Lot Of Love From Tara Sutaria And Others

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture from Good Luck Jerry. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

A day after the trailer of Good Luck Jerry was released, Janhvi Kapoor's forthcoming film, the actress posted some beautiful stills. On Friday, she aced her small town girl look in a blue kurta and yellow dupatta as Jaya Kumari aka Jerry from the film and received praises from celebrities as well as her fans. In the caption, Janhvi wrote, "Jaya Kumari aka Jerry getting all dressed up to cause some chaos. Good luck nahi bolenge?" adding that the film will release on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tara Sutaria couldn't stop gazing at Janhvi's image and resorted to writing, "Third picture brooo so beautiful. Love the whole look too." Janhvi reacted to the Ek Villain actress's comment by dropping two red heart emojis. Even Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is Janhvi's friend, also liked the pictures. Director Sharan Sharma, who helmed Janhvi's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, commented: "Mass."

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's post below:



The actress plays a Bihari girl who throws herself into smuggling drugs to raise finances for her ailing mother battling lung cancer. The film, directed by Sidharth Sengupta, is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film, Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara and Yogi Babu.

Janhvi Kapoor shared the trailer of Good Luck Jerry on Thursday and wrote, "FINALLY! Miliye Jerry se. Aur yaad rakhiye- hum jitne dikhte hain, utne hain nahi." The film also has Deepak Dobriyal, Sushant Singh, Mita Vashisht and Neeraj Sood in pivotal roles.



Janhvi was recently seen in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7. She featured in the show with Sara Ali Khan. She is currently shooting Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal in Europe, also starring Varun Dhawan.