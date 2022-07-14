GoodLuck Jerry Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Takes A Walk, Sorry Run, On The Wild Side

A still from GoodLuck Jerry. (courtesy: DisneyPlus Hotstar)

Finally, the makers have unveiled the trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie GoodLuck Jerry. The trailer begins with a quote that read, "Nasha Chahe jaisa ho, hota yeh bekaar, sharir todta, bimaari laata, kar deta lachaar (Drugs are injurious to health, it breaks down the body and make a person helpless)". In the trailer, we can see Janhvi aka Jaya Kumari (Jerry), an ordinary Bihari girl, who sells momos for a living, steps into the drug smuggling business in Punjab in order to support her ill mother (played by Mita Vashisht), who is battling lung cancer. The trailer will take you on a rollercoaster journey of Jerry from selling drugs to stealing all the drugs from the kingpin (played by Sushant Singh) of this illegal trade. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Deepak Dobriyal's character, who stars as Shekhar, Janhvi Kapoor's admirer.

Watch GoodLuck Jerry trailer:

Janhvi Kapoor has also shared the trailer on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "FINALLY! Miliye Jerry se. Aur yaad rakhiye- hum jitne dikhte hain, utne hain nahi".

Soon after Janhvi Kapoor shared the trailer, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer and Sharmin Segal dropped heart and fire emoticons. A user wrote, "Nailed it ..... outstanding," while another wrote, "Wow what a phenomenal performance best actress ever".

Here have a look:

Helmed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai, Subaskaran Allirajah and Mahaveer Jain, GoodLuck Jerry is the Hindi remake of 2018's Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara. The movie is slated to stream on Disney+Hotstar on July 29. The movie also stars Neeraj Sood, Sahil Mehta and Saurabh Sachdeva.