Golden Globes 2026: <i>Adolescence, Hamnet</i> And <i>One Battle After Another</i> Take Home Biggest Awards

The prestigious 83rd Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and the winners for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, and other top honours have now been announced. The evening was dominated by two titles – Adolescence and One Battle After Another – with both winning four awards each.

Top Winners At The Golden Globes

The films nominated for Best Film - Drama were Frankenstein, Hamnet, It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value and Sinners. The winner was Hamnet.

The films nominated for Best Film - Musical or Comedy were Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice, Nouvelle Vague and One Battle After Another. The winner was One Battle After Another.

For Best Actress - Drama, the nominations included Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Jennifer Lawrence for Die, My Love, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, Julia Roberts for After the Hunt, Tessa Thompson for Hedda, and Eva Victor for Sorry, Baby. Jessie Buckley won the honour for her performance in Hamnet.

In the Best Actor - Drama category, nominees included Joel Edgerton for Train Dreams, Oscar Isaac for Frankenstein, Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent, and Jeremy Allen White for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. Wagner Moura emerged as the winner.

On the film front, One Battle After Another led the Golden Globe nominations with nine nods, followed by Sentimental Value with eight. Sinners received seven nominations, while Hamnet had six. Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good earned five nominations each.

Other Key Winners

Best Non-English Language Film

The winner in this category was The Secret Agent. Other nominees included It Was Just an Accident, No Other Choice, Sentimental Value, Sirat and The Voice of Hind Rajab.

Best Animated Film

KPop Demon Hunters took home the award. The other contenders were Arco, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle, Elio, Little Amelie or the Character of Rain and Zootopia 2.

Best Female Actor - Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne won the award for her performance in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. The other nominees were Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another, Amanda Seyfried for The Testament of Ann Lee and Emma Stone for Bugonia.

Best Male Actor - Musical or Comedy

Timothee Chalamet claimed the award for his role in Marty Supreme. He was nominated alongside George Clooney for Jay Kelly, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Lee Byung-Hun for No Other Choice and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia.

Best Supporting Female Actor

Teyana Taylor won for her performance in One Battle After Another. Other nominees included Emily Blunt for The Smashing Machine, Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value, Ariana Grande for Wicked: For Good, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value and Amy Madigan for Weapons.

Best Supporting Male Actor

Stellan Skarsgard took home the award for his role in Sentimental Value. The other nominees were Benicio Del Toro for One Battle After Another, Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein, Paul Mescal for Hamnet, Sean Penn for One Battle After Another and Adam Sandler for Jay Kelly.

Television Categories

Best Series - Drama

The winner was The Pitt. Other nominated series included The Diplomat, Pluribus, Severance, Slow Horses and The White Lotus.

Best Female Actor - Drama

Rhea Seehorn won for her performance in Pluribus. Other nominees were Kathy Bates for Matlock, Britt Lower for Severance, Helen Mirren for Mobland, Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us and Keri Russell for The Diplomat.

Best Male Actor - Drama

Noah Wyle won for his role in The Pitt. He was nominated alongside Sterling K. Brown for Paradise, Diego Luna for Andor, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Mark Ruffalo for Task and Adam Scott for Severance.

Best Supporting Female Actor - Television

Erin Doherty won the award for her performance in Adolescence. Other nominees included Carrie Coon for The White Lotus, Hannah Einbinder for Hacks, Catherine O'Hara for The Studio, Parker Posey for The White Lotus and Aimee-Lou Wood for The White Lotus.

Best Supporting Male Actor - Television

Owen Cooper took home the award for his role in Adolescence. He was nominated alongside Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, Walton Goggins for The White Lotus, Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus, Tramell Tillman for Severance and Ashley Walters for Adolescence.



