Glimpses Of Karisma Kapoor's Saturday Routine. It Includes 'Washing And Drying Veggies'

In case you are wondering what Karisma Kapoor loves to do on Saturdays, we have the answer for you. It's "washing and drying veggies." No, we are not joking, the actress herself mentioned a part of her Saturday routine in her latest Instagram entry. Karisma Kapoor gave glimpses of her favourite household chore and it is "washing and drying all the veggies." She posted a boomerang along with two pictures of herself holding cabbage in one hand and tomatoes in the other and happily looking at the camera with fresh veggies kept in front of her on a sheet. In the video, she can be seen throwing veggies in the air before catching them again. "That's how Saturday goes...doing something I really love! Washing and drying all the veggies," wrote the actress in her caption.

Check out Karisma Kapoor's fun-filled moments with her veggies here:

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram feed is filled with stunning throwback pictures of the actress - some of them are stills from her films while others are memories from her old photoshoots.

As part of her "sofa series," Karisma Kapoor posted this picture on Friday:

Can you guess the film this throwback picture is from?

We bet this picture of little Kareena with Karisma and dad Randhir Kapoor will bring a smile on your face.

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the ALT Balaji and ZEE5 web series Mentalhood where she shared screen space with Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. Her last Hindi film remains Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.