George Clooney Got A Bit Weepy During Wife Amal's Moving Speech About Him

George and Amal Clooney at the AFI's Life Achievement Awards (courtesy AFP)

Highlights "I met George when I was 35," said Amal George Clooney "is incredibly generous with his time," said Amal "He is a gentleman in every sense of the word," she added

George and Amal Clooney at the AFI's Life Achievement Awards (courtesy AFP)

Here is a portion of Amal Clooney's AFI speech to George (the teary part) #AFILifepic.twitter.com/FHjn4PgXjg — Andrea Mandell (@AndreaMandell) June 8, 2018

So obsessed with #AmalClooney — Nabila Chothia (@Nabila_C) June 8, 2018

We currently have @CiaraMFarmer in actual floods of tears at her desk after reading Amal Clooney's beautiful speech about George last night pic.twitter.com/WnB8A2r6gd — Louise Saunders (@louise_saunders) June 8, 2018

Okay now we're really crying after hearing Amal Clooney's speech to her hubby #GeorgeClooney#AFILife — Dolby Theatre (@DolbyTheatre) June 8, 2018

George and Amal Clooney at the AFI's Life Achievement Awards (courtesy AFP)

#GeorgeClooneyAFI just arrived! Everyone was going crazy! A very talented actor and very grateful to his fans. Interesting to watch live. #LifetimeAchievementAward#AFIpic.twitter.com/gRGO7JHDWD — Francesca De Luca (@Francesca_Film) June 8, 2018