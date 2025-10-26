George Clooney Says He's "Proud" Of Thieves Who Robbed Louvre Museum

Hollywood actor George Clooney wants to be digitally added into footage of the latest $100 million jewellery theft at Paris' Louvre Museum. The 64-year-old, promoting his film Jay Kelly, said he was "proud" of the thieves and joked that he wanted to "rob" the Louvre in the next Ocean's movie.

Clooney, best known for playing master thief Danny Ocean in the Ocean's franchise, told Variety, "I wonder if they're going to catch these guys. I mean, they seem to have done a pretty good job of getting away with it."

The daring burglary, which took place on October 19, saw thieves ride a basket lift up the Louvre's first-floor balcony, force a window, smash display cases, and flee with 19th-century Napoleonic jewels, officials said.

"I think you gotta put me in like CGI me into that basket coming out of the Louvre. I think you should do that. Yeah, we get blamed for everything now," Clooney said, as per King5 News.

"It was cool, though, I mean, eh, cool," he added. "I mean, it's terrible. But if you're a professional thief like I am, I was very proud of those guys."

Asked if the next Ocean's movie could mirror the Louvre incident, Clooney joked, "We should rob the Louvre. But somebody's already done it, man, I don't know. You know what we're going to do? We're going to rob Adam Sandler. He's got some crown jewels, I know he does."

The timing of the real-life Louvre theft comes just days after Clooney confirmed that Ocean's Fourteen is officially in development. Speaking to E! News, the actor said he will reprise his role alongside Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle, with filming expected to begin in 2026.

"The script is in great shape," Clooney told Variety, adding that producers are currently working on scheduling.

The Ocean's films, starting with 2001's Ocean's Eleven, follow Clooney's Danny Ocean and his elite crew of thieves as they execute elaborate, high-stakes heists around the world.