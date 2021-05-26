Genelia D'Souza Hears About Late Father-In-Law Vilasrao Deshmukh 'Every Day From Strangers'

Genelia D'Souza shared this image. (courtesy geneliad)

Genelia D'Souza paid an emotional tribute to her late father-in-law Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 76th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Vilasrao Deshmukh, former Maharashtra Chief Minister, died of cancer in 2012. He was 67. In her note, Genelia talked about how her father-in-law touched the lives of many people. "You are such a big deal Papa and I don't even think you know it, I hear it every day from strangers who send me blessings because you have touched their lives in more ways than I can understand," read an excerpt from her note.

She also talked about how she had no fear when she became a part of the Deshmukh family. She wrote: "Most often when a daughter-in-law comes into her in-laws house, she fears not being accepted as one of the family members. You made sure I believe that family doesn't only mean being related by blood, it is a relationship which is so pure and so blessed and so wanted."

Genelia added that she wishes to inherit Vilasrao Deshmukh's traits and added in her note, "I want to be part of your inheritance Papa - of your patience, of your warmth, of unconditional love to one and all."

Along with a picture which appears to be from Riteish and Genelia's wedding, in which she can be seen hugging her father-in-law, she wrote: "This hug is not one of Just a Father-in-Law, it is one of a dad and more so because I see my dad in the background being secure that he has sent his daughter to the best family ever. Happy Birthday Papa. We miss you."

Read the post here:

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh remembered his late father with this post:

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh met on the sets of the 2003 movie Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. The couple got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl. They have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. The couple also shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli.