On Dad Vilasrao Deshmukh's Birth Anniversary, Riteish Writes, 'Missing You Is A Heartache That Never Goes Away'

On Vilasrao Deshmukh's 76th birth anniversary, actor Riteish Deshmukh remembered his father in an emotional post on Instagram. Vilasrao Deshmukh, former Maharashtra Chief Minister, was a senior Congress leader who died of cancer in 2012 at the age of 67. To mark his birth anniversary, Riteish made a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback gem. In the photo that happens to be from Riteish Deshmukh's childhood, the actor can be seen sitting right next to his father, who can be seen sporting an all-white outfit. Sharing the picture, Riteish Deshmukh wrote: "Remembering you is easy I do it every day, missing you is a heartache that never goes away. Happy Birthday PAPPA! Miss you every day."

Earlier on Wednesday, Riteish Deshmukh's wife and actress Genelia D'Souza also dedicated a post to her father-in-law. She shared a picture from her wedding album and wrote: "Dearest Pappa, Most often when a daughter-in-law comes into her in-laws house, she fears not being accepted as one of the family members... You made sure I believe that family doesn't only mean being related by blood, it is a relationship which is so pure and so blessed and so wanted... I want to be part of your inheritance Pappa - of your patience, of your warmth, of unconditional love to one and all... This Hug is not one of Just a Father-in-Law, it is one of a Dad and more so because I see my Dad in the background being secure that he has sent his daughter to the best family ever."

"You are such a Big Deal Pappa and I don't even think you know it, I hear it every day from strangers who send me blessings because you have touched their lives in more ways than I can understand. Happy birthday, Pappa... we miss you," she added.

Vilasrao Deshmukh's other two sons - Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh - are also politicians.