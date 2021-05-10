Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'Souza Get First COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza get vaccinated (Image courtesy: @riteishd (L), @geneliad) (R)

On Monday, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza joined the list of celebrities who got their first COVID-19 vaccination dose. Riteish shared his picture on Instagram while taking the jab. Riteish, clad in black T-shirt and blue ripped denims, posed for the lens with a thumbs-up gesture. The 42-year-old termed the pandemic as a "monster."

The caption reads, "Get Vaccinated. Let's fight this monster together..." His actress-wife Genelia was also captured getting vaccinated. The actress can be seen in a sleeveless mauve top and jeans. Through her caption, Genelia encouraged fans to join the vaccination drive.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha also shared a photo of herself while taking the first jab. The Dabangg

star wore a cap and double mask to protect herself from the heat and the infection. As Sonakshi made the victory gesture for the camera, her Instagram caption in Marathi read, "Vaccine manjhe victory. [Vaccine means victory]."

Earlier, Preity Zinta tweeted about completing her vaccination routine.

The Dil Chahta Hai actress wrote on Twitter, "I took my second covid shot and I am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe."

I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated#Staysafepic.twitter.com/HB8IDbP0kl — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 8, 2021

Not just Preity but Madhuri Dixit too has taken both the doses of COVID-19

vaccine. The actress shared a pictorial proof on social media along with the message, "Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you."

Some of the other celebs who took vaccine shots are Himanshi Khurana,

Sanjana Sanghi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Radhika Madan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Arbaaz Khan.