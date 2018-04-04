Gauri Khan's Pic With Shah Rukh Explains What 'Does The Trick' Every Time

Gauri, just like Shah Rukh Khan, added an interesting caption to go with the photo

Gauri Khan treated her fans and followers on Instagram to a fabulous photo of herself and Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday only to have the Internet point out that: "You both are couple goals." Gauri, just like Shah Rukh Khan, added an interesting caption to go with the photo, which reads: "Black and white... always does the trick." It does indeed! The comments section was flooded with remarks hailing the couple as nothing less than wow-worthy. Someone also suggested that there be a movie starring the real life couple: "You both should make a movie together opposite each other."

Gauri appears to have been drawn some inspiration from her superstar husband, who clearly is a fan of black-and-white photos. The 52-year-old actor's Instagram is filled with selfies in monochrome and each has a story behind it.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and the children - Aryan, 19, Suhana, 17 and AbRam, 4 - are Gauri Khan's favourite subjects when it comes to Instagram posts. She recently shared an adorable photo of Shah Rukh and AbRam, who were on vacation and participated in a skiing competition.
 
 

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan added context to the "snowmen" photo:
 


Moving on, more from Gauri Khan's Instagram:
 

 
 

Gauri Khan, who owns his fsubject, has designed Ranbir Kapoor's new apartment and redecorated Karan Johar's roof top other than several other celeb homes. She has also designed a restaurant in Khar - Arth.

Last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
 

