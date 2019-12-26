Gauri Khan Shares Pics Of Poser AbRam: 'Guessing He Loves The Camera'

Gauri Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's son AbRam occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday after pictures from his photoshoot surfaced on the Internet. In the trending pictures, shared by none other than Gauri, AbRam can be seen posing like a pro for the camera. AbRam's smile in the pictures will surely melt your heart. "Guessing he loves the camera!" Gauri Khan captioned the post. In the photos, AbRam looks adorable in a white T-shirt and black denims, which he paired with a black camo jacket. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's friends from the industry showered AbRam with compliments in the comments section but more on that later. First check out AbRam's amazing pictures from his photoshoot:

Reacting to Gauri Khan's post, celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and many others dropped adorable comments for AbRam.

Even Shah Rukh Khan's fans noticed similarities between the actor and his son and went on to comment: "Shah Rukh Khan back with his childhood" and "He has papa's style too! Look at that swag."

Last week, AbRam trended big time on social media, courtesy his pictures from his school's annual day event. Dressed in a blue shirt, white shorts and suspenders, AbRam even danced at the annual day function. See pics:

[Video]: Proud Parents enjoying their child performance.@iamsrk and @gaurikhan cheering for #AbRam during his Annual Day performance in school.. pic.twitter.com/IiHXNm4Nbs — SOURAV SRKIAN DAS (@SrkianDas03) December 24, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were college sweethearts and they later got married on October 25, 1991. The couple welcomed their first child Aryan in 1997 while Suhana in 2000. They welcomed AbRam in the year 2013.