Maheep Kapoor Posts A Throwback Pic With Gauri Khan And Bhavana Pandey On KKR's First IPL Match

Maheep Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: maheepkapoor )

The fever of Indian Premier League 2023 has already taken over the country, with people fixing time to watch matches of their favourite teams with ease. It was no surprise when Maheep Kapoor revisited one of her memorable moments from a Kolkata Knight Riders' match to give the team a shout-out on their first clash of the season. On Saturday, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team kick-started their 16th edition of the T20 league with a face-off against Punjab Kings. Since the inaugural edition in 2008, SRK's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan has been spotted at KKR matches with her kids and her squad – Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey – often, over the years. The latest throwback photo shows Gauri watching a match with her friends from the stands. Sitting next to her is Bhavana, who is seen wearing a KKR jersey. Maheep also wore a KKR cap to cheer for the team at the time.

Sharing the photo on Saturday afternoon, Maheep Kapoor wrote: “KKR day. Throwback.”

Thanks to the blast from the past, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey also got the title “hotties” by Ananya Panday. The Liger actress re-shared Maheep Kapoor's Instagram Stories and described the trio's, as well as her squad's beauty in one word. FYI: Bhavana's daughter Ananya has been friends with Gauri's daughter Suhana and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya since childhood. “Hotties,” wrote Ananya in the caption and added smiling and red heart emojis.

Maheep Kapoor's throwback picture was also reshared by Gauri Khan, Suhana and Bhavana Pandey.

Not just Maheep but Ananya also cheered for Kolkata Knight Riders' first match of the season. Here's what she shared:

Shanaya Kapoor decided to wish KKR on their first IPL 2023 match with a super cute throwback picture. She posted a photo collage of little AbRam wearing the team's jersey and watching a match at a stadium.



The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have started.