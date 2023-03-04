Maheep Kapoor Shares Adorable Pics From Daughter Shanaya's Childhood

Maheep Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: maheepkapoor)

Having a dull day? Don't worry. A glance through Maheep Kapoor's latest Instagram entry will cheer you up. The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' star, who was missing her daughter Shanaya Kapoor's “baby phase,” shared a series of throwback pictures that are too cute to miss. Maheep took a trip down memory lane on Saturday and hand-picked three pictures from the time when Shanaya was a little munchkin. The first photo in the album shows a little Shanaya sitting on mom Maheep Kapoor's shoulder and laughing. In the next blast from the past, Maheep Kapoor is seen holding her baby daughter in her arms while smiling at the camera. The last picture is from their outing on the beach. “Miss that baby phase (red heart icons),” wrote Maheep Kapoor in the caption and added the hashtags “flew by so fast” and “baby fever.” On Maheep Kapoor's post, her BFF Bhavana Pandey dropped red heart icons.

Maheep Kapoor doesn't need a special occasion to post priceless pictures from her family album. Fans love it when she drops throwback pictures of Shanaya Kapoor. Recently, on Valentine's Day, Maheep Kapoor selected a few pictures of herself, her husband Sanjay Kapoor and their children to post on Instagram. Her caption was as sweet as the throwback snaps. “My valentines #Infinity&Beyond #HappyValentinesDay,” wrote Maheep Kapoor.

On Shanaya Kapoor's 23rd birthday last year, Maheep Kapoor shortlisted the best pictures of her daughter from her childhood and teenage years and presented them on Instagram as a photo collage. Her caption read: “Best 23 years of my life…Birthday girl tomorrow…my Scorpio baby. November 2nd.” It was filled with red hearts and amulet icons.

Shanaya Kapoor, who looks adorable in the picture above, will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Bedhadak. She is already the talk of the town for her collaborations with major fashion brands. Shanaya will co-star with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya in her debut film, which is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar.