Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt's Film To Have Its World Premiere At 72nd Berlin International Film Festival

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February next year. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 18. Gangubai Kathiawadi has been selected as one of the films to be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, which will commence on February 10. The festival organisers announced on Wednesday that Gangubai Kathiawadi is the only Indian film selected for this year and will be screened as a part of the Berlinale Special Gala, a segment dedicated to showcase exemplary cinema.

Expressing his excitement about the film's world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said in a statement: "The story of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been very close to my heart and me and my team have given it all to make this dream possible. We take pride and honour in showcasing our film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival."

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt's first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she plays the titular role while Ajay Devgn stars as a mobster, who eventually falls in love with Gangubai while teaching her the tricks of the trade. The duo's another film RRR will also release next year.

After the 2019 film Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia Bhatt's second outing at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. Sharing his thoughts on the films selection, he said in a statement: "I believe in Mr. Bhansali and his craft. It gives me great joy that our film will be presented at the Berlin International Film Festival and I am proud to associate with Mr Bhansali. Alia has given a great performance and I am thankful to Ajay Devgn too for being a part of this project. It's a story that will engage and appeal to global audiences."

Berlin International Film Festival's Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian also said in a statement: "We are happy to premiere Gangubai Kathiawadi and continue the tradition of the Berlin Film Festival being a special setting for Indian movies. This time with a film that joins the usual craft in shaping camera movement and the choreography of bodies with a subject that is socially relevant, not only in India. From the very beginning we were taken by the story of Gangubai, an exceptional woman dragged into exceptional circumstances."

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed shows the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, who was a sex worker but later emerged as an underworld don in Mumbai. It is a crime-drama, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

