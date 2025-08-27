Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Priyanka Chopra Wish Fans. Shilpa Shetty Skips Festivities

Ganesh Chaturthi is here. The 10-day-long festivities will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday (September 6). Much like everyone else, our favourite Bollywood celebrities have also joined the festive bandwagon with high spirits.

Here's how film stars welcomed Ganpati Bappa in their homes

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Lord Ganesh's idol on Instagram Stories and wished her fans a "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi". The deity was adorned with flowers. Her side note read, "Celebrations are always brighter with Bappa's blessings."

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3, extended his greetings on the joyous occasion. The actor wrote, “Aap aur apke parivaar ko Ganesh Chaturthi ke dher saare shubhkamnaye. (Lots of good wishes to you and your family on Ganesh Chaturthi). Ganpati bappa morya.”

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of Lord Ganesh, set to the popular song Deva Shree Ganesha from her film Agneepath, on her Instagram Stories.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," she wrote.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi wish radiated positive vibes. He wrote, “Here's to fearless starts and unstoppable journeys with Bappa's grace.”

Ananya Panday

In an Instagram post, Ananya Panday wrote, "Welcome home my favouritest Bappa".

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor uploaded a sweet GIF of Lord Ganesh on Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Suniel Shetty- Athiya Shetty

On the auspicious occasion, Suniel Shetty sent his heart wishes to his online family. "Shri Ganpati namah. On this auspicious day, may Vighnaharta bless every home with peace, prosperity and wisdom. Ganpati Bappa Moraya. Mangal murti moraya," the actor wrote.

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiyha Shetty followed in her father's footsteps and uploaded an artistic illustration of Lord Ganesh. Check it out below:

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan had an intimate Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at her home, surrounded by her family — husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya. She posted a series of snaps on Instagram where the trio was seen dressed in ethnic outfits and seeking blessings to the deity at their home-mandir.

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar hopped onto the celebratory fervour as well, posting a Ganesh Chaturthi greeting on his Instagram Stories that read, “May Lord Ganesh's blessings fill your home with joy and prosperity.”

Bipasha Basu

Bipasaha Basu's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration involved her daughter Devi creating an idol of Lord Ganesh with clay and later offering prayers to the deity.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, who celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with much enthusiasm every year, is skipping the festivities this time due to "a family bereavement".

On Wednesday, the actor, however, posted a video of her past celebration. She said, "Home feels incomplete without you this year, but the heart is full of your blessings."

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

TV star Ankita Lokhande and her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, shared a joint note on Instagram on the occasion of the holy festival. The actress wrote, "With Bappa's blessings, happiness is all around. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Michhami Dukkadam. Seeking forgiveness, spreading love. Ankita and Vicky."