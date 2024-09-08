Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Inside Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Festivities

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married on June 23 this year. The couple celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi together post-wedding and shared a video featuring glimpses from their festivities. Dressed in their festive best, Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen doing aarti. The couple are seen twinning in blue outfits. Sharing the video on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Love grows in respect when a couple honours each other's beliefs in true harmony...Our first Ganpati after shaadi."

In July this year, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal returned from a romantic honeymoon in the Philippines. They shared several photos on Instagram, offering fans a peek into their idyllic getaway.

ICYDK: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony took place at the actress' new apartment in Mumbai.

Sharing the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2016. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.