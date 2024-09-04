Sonakshi Sinha Shares Slingshot Ride Experience In New York: "Why Am I Doing This To Myself?"

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal love to travel and experience adrenaline-pumping activities. During their recent trip to New York, they experienced the slingshot ride. To give her fans a sneak peek of their thrill, Sonakshi shared a video of the newlyweds on Instagram. In the clip, the lovebirds can be seen seated on the sling, all set for the fun. As the slingshot propels them 225 feet into the air and flips multiple times, you can almost feel the thrill. Once the experience ends, Sonakshi even raises her hands and makes victory signs with both hands.

Her caption read, "The slingshot - CRAZIEST/MOST INSANE/OMG WHY AM I DOING THIS TO MYSELF ride I have ever been on... and only Zaheer Iqbal could've made me do it. 225 feet in the air at 90 miles per hour... uff The things we do for love..." Reacting to the post, Zaheer wrote, "Next stop Stratosphere tower." Zaheer's sister, fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, shared see-no-evil monkey emojis. Photographer Dabboo Ratnani posted clapping hands emojis.

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha shared a bunch of adorable snaps from their holiday. The first image captures Zaheer lifting the love of his life in his arms. The second one features them dining out. The final slide shows the couple posing for a sun-kissed selfie. "Home is where the heart is... and wherever in the world... my heart is with my home - Zaheer Iqbal," read the side note.

In January, when rumours were swirling about Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha dating, the duo enjoyed some underwater fun by scuba diving at Havelock Island. The actress posted a carousel, where they can be seen looking super happy while exploring the beauty of the ocean. The caption read, "Say hello to PADI's newest Ambassadivers! Our love for the ocean took us to the beautiful #Andaman islands to do our Advance Open Water course and with the help of an amazing team - Titiksh from Lacadives, Sumer Verma and Tanvi Gautama, we are now certified. As Ambassadivers, our mission is to introduce more people to the ocean and its preservation all while discovering new depths ourselves! Legggggooooo," accompanied by fish and a checkmark emoji.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in June this year.