Around The World With Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal. See New Holiday Pics

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are living life to the fullest. The couple love to share photos from their holidays together. Their current spot - New York. On Friday morning, Sonakshi Sinha shared a photo dump from the vacay. The first click features them posing in a lush green location. The carousel post also includes a selfie and another shot of them basking in the sun. Sonakshi Sinha captioned the post, "Home is where the heart is... and wherever in the world... my heart is with my home." In the comments section, Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala wrote, "You two are just gorgeous." Sanjeeda Sheikh dropped heart emojis.

On Thursday, Zaheer Iqbal shared this photo from the holiday with a bear photobombing the frame. "A Boy ... his BAE ... and a Bear," he captioned it.

Posting a video from her wedding home earlier this year, Sonakshi wrote, "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar... and it was perfect...It was us."

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others.

Sonakshi Sinha made her web debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad last year. She recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She was last seen in the horror comedy Kakuda along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Kakuda premiered on ZEE5 earlier this year.