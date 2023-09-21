Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty, In Nauvari Saree, Dances During Ganpati Visarjan. Watch Viral Video

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty is such a mood in the Ganpati Visarjan video that she posted on her Instagram profile. In the video, Shilpa can be seen preforming the festivities with her family. The latter section of the video features her dancing at the visarjan with son Viaan, husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita. Shilpa Shetty, sharing the video on Instagram, wrote, "Saying goodbye to our Gannu Raja is always the most difficult part, but we will wait for him to come back next year with even more love, peace, blessings, positivity, and happiness for all of us."

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty had actively been sharing moments from her Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on her Instagram profile. She shared this video earlier this week, which had glimpses of her celebrations with family. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Shilpa Shetty posted this image with her family and she wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all. Sukhee Bhava."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita too had posted images from the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and she wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. May lord Ganesha remove all your obstacles n bless you with peace, prosperity, happiness and all that your heart desires."

The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She is busy with the promotions of her film upcoming film Sukhee, co-starring Kusha Kapila.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She was also seen as one of the judges on the TV reality shows Super Dancer Chapter 4 and India's Got Talent 10. She stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar and is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne, to name a few.