Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Bring Bappa Home

Shilpa Shetty and raj Kundra spotted carrying a Ganesh idol.

As Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra began the festivities with full swing as she brought Bappa home. On Sunday evening, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra visited Lalbaug to bring home Ganpati idol.

The actor also posed with bappa for the paparazzi. After bringing Lord Ganesha home, Shilpa with her kids- son Viaan, and daughter Samisha. Shilpa looked stunning in green anarkali suit.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals which is celebrated for 10 days. People believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrived on Earth with her mother and Goddess Parvati.

This year the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 19 and will continue for ten days until September 29.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is all excited for the release of her upcoming film ‘Sukhee'.

The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy.

'Sukhee' marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma.

The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta, and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)