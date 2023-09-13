Shilpa Shetty Says Winning Big Brother Gave Her 'Poetic Justice'

Image was posted by Shilpa Shetty. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was crowned the winner of the British reality show, Big Brother Season 5, in 2007. According to the actress, Big Brother was “a great experience” and “an absolute game changer.” In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shilpa Shetty, 48, opened up about her life's “mould-breaking” moment. The actress said, “For me, (it) was doing Big Brother.” She said, “Toh kahi na kahi mujhe lagta hai poetic justice mujhe vaha [Big Brother] par mila. [I feel winning Big Brother gave me poetic justice.] I think actors, with a number of films, didn't get or enjoy the kind of fame or adulation that I got worldwide when I won that show.”

Shilpa Shetty continued, “Normally, jab aap actor hote hai toh aapko shrey milta hai kirdaar ko karne ke liye, yaha pe (in Big Brother) logo ne mujhe pyaar kiya for being me. [When you are an actor, you are credited for portraying a character. In the reality show, Big Brother, people loved me for who I am.] So, that is another kind of love that you receive. I think that (winning Big Brother) was an absolute game-changer for me. Uske baad my life changed [After that, my life changed].”

Shilpa Shetty also recalled she was “a bit timid” and “really dependent” on her parents. She said, “It [Big Brother] was very tough for me because I was very protected. My mom would always travel with me on outdoor shoots. Maine kaam karna shuru kiya tha 17 saal ki umar mai toh daddy ne bahut clearly bol diya tha ki mummy tumharay sath jayengi. I was always a bit timid in my personal life. [I started working when I was 17. At that time, my dad clearly put forth one condition that my mom would travel with me.]”

She continued, “Up until I did Big Brother, I was really dependent on my parents. I didn't even have a credit card till I think two years before I went into the house. It taught me to become independent, to be on my own. So, it was a great experience for me.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is gearing up for the release of Sukhee. The film also stars Kusha Kapila. It will be released in theatres on September 22.

Shilpa Shetty also has Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force (IPF), and Kannada film KD The Devil in her kitty.