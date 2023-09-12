Shilpa Shetty On Her First Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan: 'Learnt How To Face The Camera From Him'

Shilpa and Shah Rukh in a still from Baazigar. (Courtesy: X)

Shilpa Shetty is gearing up for her next release, Sukhee. The film also stars Kusha Kapila. It is slated to hit the theatres on September 22. Shilpa, who is on a promotional spree, recently talked about some “Sukhee” moments with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress credited SRK for teaching her the work with utmost patience. Shilpa Shetty said, “Bahut sukhee moments thay [I had a lot of ‘sukhee' moments] because I was a newcomer unhone [Shah Rukh Khan] bahut patience ke sath mere sath kaam kiya [He has helped me a lot]. Kyunki na mujhe Hindi aati thi na acting. Toh maine jo bhi seekha us process mai Shah Rukh se bahut kuch seekhne ko mila mujhe kyunki he was a theatre actor. [Neither I could speak Hindi nor I was a good actor. So during that process, I learned a lot from Shah Rukh Khan.] Camera ko face kaise karna, aur jis patience ke sath unhone mujhe scenes mai help kiya voh bahut hi sukhee moments rahe hai mere liye. [How to face the camera. And, the patience with which he helped me was my sukhee moment].”

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Baazigar, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The film was released in 1993.

Talking about Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty stated that “he is all heart.” She said, “I mean he is a brat. Bahut kaam kiya hai maine unke [Salman Khan] sath lekin I think jinhone unke sath kaam kiya hai woh unko samajhte hai [I have worked with him in a number of films. I think people who have worked with Salman can only understand him].”

Referring to Salman Khan's dialogue (Main dil main aata hu, samajh mai nhi) from the film Kick, Shilpa Shetty said, “Kya hai unka dialogue voh [what is that dialogue]...Salman Khan is all heart. Agar voh aapko like karte hai toh [If Salman Khan likes you], he will go all out for you. He is a true friends' friend.”

Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan have shared the screen space in five films so far. It includes Garv: Pride And Honour, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, Auzaar, Phir Milenge, and Dus.

Apart from Sukhee, Shilpa Shetty has Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force (IPF) lined up. The OTT project is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra.

Shilpa Shetty will also play Satyavati in the Kannada film KD The Devil.