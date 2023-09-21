Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ananya Panday Shares Pic With 'Visarjan Partners' Suhana Khan And Navya Nanda

Ananya Panday with friends. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday, who has been sharing pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on Instagram, added new photos from the visarjan on her Instagram stories. For the festivities, Ananya Panday was joined by BFFs Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda. In one of the photos, the trio can be seen happily posing together. "Visarjan partners," she captioned the picture. The trio can be seen dressed in their festive finery. Meanwhile, Navya Nanda also shared photos from the Ganpati Visarjan. No caption needed. See the pictures from Ananya Panday, Suhana and Navya's festivities here:

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram stories

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram stories

Screenshot of Navya Nanda's Instagram stories

Screenshot of Navya Nanda's Instagram stories

"Welcome home Bappa," Ananya Panday wrote sharing a picture from the celebrations earlier this week.

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. Suhana Khan was also named as one of the four new brand ambassadors of the cosmetic giant Maybelline. She was recently named as one of the brand ambassador of the beauty platform Tira as well.

Ananya Panday recently starred in the hit Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya Panday has featured in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Student Of The Year 2 and Liger.

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and more. She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.