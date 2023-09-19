Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty And Others Celebrate With Friends And Family

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Bollywood celebs are in a festive mood and why won't they be. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, spanning over 10 days, commenced today in all its glory. Dressed in their festive best, Bollywood stars like Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao and others, welcomed Bappa to their homes and began the festivities with a bang. Ananya Panday on Tuesday posted inside pictures from her home where she was seen celebrating the festival in the company of her parents and grandparents. The Dream Girl 2 looked absolutely stunning in a pink kurta. She captioned the post, "Welcome home Bappa."

This is what Ananya Panday posted:

Actress Shilpa Shetty rang in the celebrations by posting an adorable picture of herself and her family in twinning white outfits. She captioned the post, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all. Sukhee Bhava."

The post is too adorable to miss. Take a look:

On day one of the festival, Gulaabs N Guns star Rajkummar Rao dressed up in a kurta and posed with his wife Patralekhaa, who looked beautiful in a white saree. Rajkummar captioned his post, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya. Aap sabhi ko Ganesh Chaturthi ki bohut saari shubhkamnayein. May Lord Ganesha bless us all." This is what Rajkummar posted:

Ajay Devgn wished his social media family in the most special way. He posted a reel of himself seeking the blessings of Bappa. For the caption he wrote, "Har din ka subharambh ho bappa ke aashirbaad ke saath."

See Ajay Devgn's post below:

Many celebrities also visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaug Cha Raja to seek Ganpanti's blessings. Those included Kartik Aaryan, Fukrey cast - Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat and others.

See pics below:

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Shilpa Shetty on the other hand is awaiting her release Sukhee.