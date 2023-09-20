Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: A Round Up Of Salman Khan's Festivities

Salman Khan in a still from the video.(courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are in full swing and so is actor Salman Khan. The actor had a super busy Tuesday. The actor, earlier on Tuesday, was clicked at the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities hosted by sister Arpita Khan Sharma in Mumbai. Later, the superstar shared a video of himself doing aarti on his Instagram profile. The video also features Salman's niece Ayat, his parents Salim and Salma Khan along with Helen. Salman Khan simply captioned the video, "Ganpati Bappa Morya." Later at night, he attended the festivities hosted by the Ambanis.

See the video posted by Salman Khan here:

Salman Khan pictured at the festivities hosted by sister Arpita Khan Sharma at her residence. The actor was dressed in a blue kurta-pajama set for the celebrations. He posed for the paparazzi.

Later at night, Salman Khan attended the Ganesh Darshan festivities hosted by the Ambanis at their Mumbai residence Antilia. Salman Khan was accompanied by niece Alizeh Agnihotri (Atul Agnihotri and Alvira's daughter).

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He has announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The latter will release this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.

The actor will return as the host for the 17th season of the TV realty show Bigg Boss. The makers shared the promo video of the show, in which Salman was seen in a different look.