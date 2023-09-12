Pulkit Samrat's Reply To Salman Khan's Big Shout Out: 'Tiger's Roar Is Like Music To My Ears'

Picture was posted by Salman Khan. (Courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Fukrey star Pulkit Samrat was left pleasantly surprised when none other than Salman Khan complimented the actor on his dancing skills in the Fukrey 3 song Ve Fukrey. A day after the makers dropped the peppy track on social media, the Bigg Boss host reshared the video on his Instagram story and wrote, "It's been long Pulkit since I saw you dancing like this... too good. Wish you the very best for Fukrey 3." Overwhelmed by the compliment, the Dolly Ki Doli star replied, "Tiger's roar is like music to my ears. Can't keep calm...swagging my way to the moon. Thank you Bhai."

This is what Salman Khan posted:

See what Pulkit Samrat said in his response:

The concerned song was shared by Pulkit Samrat on his Instagram feed along with the caption that read, "Dance karne ke liye taiyaar (ready for the dance)? #VeFukrey Song out now!"

This is the song we were talking out:

Farhan Akhtar, who is one of the producers of the franchise, shared the trailer on his Instagram feed. He wrote in the caption, "Hoga kya naya iss baar? Leke aaye hai ek naya chumatkar #Fukrey3 trailer out now."

Take a look at the post here:

For the unversed, Fukrey tells the story of 4 boys from Delhi who desire to make easy money. However, they land in trouble when they approach the notorious Bholi, played by Richa Chadha, to invest in their plan.

Fukrey released in 2013 and the movie garnered much love from the audience. Fukrey stars Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha. Fukrey Returns released in 2017.