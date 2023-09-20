Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 'A Girl And Her Ganpati,' Priyanka Chopra Captioned This Pic Of Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Attention folks, oodles of cuteness coming your way, all the way from Los Angeles, courtesy Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram entry. The actress blessed our Instagram feeds with a super cute album that features her daughter Malti Marie playing with a lord Ganesh soft toy. The actress' caption accompanying the pictures was equally adorable. She wrote, "A girl and her Ganpati. Always with us...Wherever we go... #ganpatibappamorya #ganeshchaturthi." In the comments section, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas dropped heart eyed emojis.

A quick glimpse at what the comments section looked like. "Desi girl gen 0.2," read a comment. Farah Khan Ali commented, "God bless her." Saba Ali Khan dropped heart emojis. "Awww that's precious," wrote a user. "Oh my god. The 2nd one is cutest picture on Internet today," read another one. Another user added, "Cuter impossible! The last pic, although simple, shows such a beautiful mother - daughter connection."

See Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.